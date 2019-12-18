Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper watches Richard die!

Roy Cropper has to say goodbye to his half-brother Richard…

Roy Cropper calls at Richard’s and packs Nina off to college, promising to wait in for the new carer.

Aggie tells Roy over the phone that the freezer’s leaking so Richard sends him to help, insisting he will be fine. Roy arrives at the cafe and rings Richard but he is furious to discover the carer still hasn’t turned up.

Assuring Roy he’s ok, Richard ends the call but loses his balance and falls over. Richard answers another call from Roy and, keeping quiet about his fall, pretends all’s well.

Roy finally returns to Richard’s flat to find him passed out on the floor and as the paramedics try to revive him, Nina arrives in time to hear him pronounced dead in this episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)….

Ryan begs Gary to let him work to pay off his debt but Gary hands him a sealed envelope to deliver by hand, stressing its importance.

A woman calls at the bistro representing an anonymous buyer. Michelle learns the offer is near half of the asking price but Carla advises her to consider for a quick sale and move on.

Michael phones Grace to invite her and Tianna for Christmas. She refuses but agrees to attend his grand reopening of the Winter Wonderland.

Rita’s pleased to learn that Gail is no longer working at the Kabin but she’s deflated when Brian reveals Cathy has taken Gail’s place.