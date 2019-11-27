Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper makes an enemy of Nina

Roy Cropper continues to make a bad impression on Nina

Coronation Street‘s Roy Cropper calls to see Richard and is shocked to see him looking so frail, especially when Nina blames Roy for her dad’s setback in Wednesday’s first episode (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Back at the cafe, Roy confides in Carla that he’s agreed to look after Nina following Richard’s death. Returning to Richard’s flat to help him, he offers to move his air condenser with Nina but she refuses any help, and in doing so injures herself leaving Roy feeling worse than ever.

Fiz tearfully explains to Tyrone that she thought he would leave her if he knew the truth about Hope. Whilst the couple make amends, Jade offers to babysit, but it’s clear she got mischief on her mind…

Billy tells Paul he’s made an appointment for him to speak with a counsellor at a sexual abuse charity. Although nervous, he manages to open up to Andy, the counsellor, about the abuse he suffered.

When the factory girls threaten to strike, Nick points out that as shareholders, they’d be shooting themselves in the foot. Carla discusses the ideas she has for Sinead’s beard oil business with Adam, when Sarah is struck with an idea. Nick summons Kirk to a meeting and suggests that if he votes in favour of the plans, he’ll be rewarded.