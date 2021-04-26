Coronation Street spoilers - Roy Cropper is worried about Seb coming on too strong

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm) Nina and Seb scour the internet for a suitable necklace for Abi on her wedding day, and Seb makes a light hearted comment about buying her an engagement ring. It’s clear that Roy Cropper is troubled by this suggestion, but will he advice Seb not to rush things in his relationship?

Unaware that Simon has given their address to Peter, Nick and Leanne are convinced that they are safe. Meanwhile, having been told about Peter being discharged, Harvey’s heavies watch Carla and Peter meet in the car park and see Peter show Carla the address of the hide out. Once they leave, Harvey’s heavies follow them. Is the game up for Nick and Leanne or with they realise that they are being tailed?

Abi assures Kevin that nothing will spoil their day despite him falling out with Tyrone but her day goes from bad to worse with a series of setbacks sending her stress levels through the roof. Does she think that her big day is cursed after everything that’s happened?

When Asha suggests another evening in with a box set, Corey’s unimpressed and announces he’s off out to meet his mates. Asha is disappointed and while she is at home Corey meets up with Kelly in Speed Daal. Nina watches as they openly flirt with each other but will she tell Asha?

