Coronation Street spoilers: Sally Metcalfe begs Tim to see Geoff for what he really is!

Will Tim finally listen to Sally Metcalfe?

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Geoff plays the victim again but this time Tim isn’t convinced…

Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) plays the victim but when Ryan tells Tim that Geoff has been undermining her for months, he starts to wonder if his dad is as innocent as he is making out. Later at home, Tim lets slip to Sally Metcalfe about the CCTV camera, horrified Sally tells Tim to open up his eyes and see Geoff for what he really is.

Daniel admits to Adam how he’s been paying Nicky to dress up as Sinead so he could pretend she’s still alive, but from now on they’re just going to be friends. Adam intercepts Nicky outside the flat and, bungling her some cash, asks her to stay away from Daniel. Will she agree?

Shona’s upset, aware that her behaviour is unacceptable but equally aware that it’s beyond her control. David assures her that she’s improving all the time.

Mary and Cathy discuss Dev’s money problems after Cathy reveals her hours have been cut. Sean continues to fret about Todd.