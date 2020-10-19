Coronation Street spoilers: Scott takes Jenny Connor hostage!

Coronation Street spoilers - Scott points a gun at Jenny Connor and demands Johnny returns home

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Jenny Connor fears for her life…

It looks like Jenny Connor may be prepared to give Johnny a second chance, that is until Scott tells her how Johnny once left a security guard for dead. Jenny’s horrified but neither of them notice Emma, who’s heard every word. Scott offers Emma £5k towards Oliver’s fund for her silence. Can she be bought?

Meanwhile, Johnny opens up to Jenny about his guilt. When she then finds a note from Johnny, explaining he’s gone to the police station to tell the truth, she tries to call him but Scott grabs the phone and pointing his gun at her, orders Johnny to return home or he’ll shoot his wife!

When Toyah reveals that she saw Arthur at the hospital, a worried Evelyn arranges to meet him. She’s floored as Arthur reveals the reason for his hospital visit….

Having overheard Geoff on the phone arranging a date, Alya resolves to follow him. However she’s taken aback to discover his date is a little old lady called Doris from hospital radio. As a police officer approaches and warns Alya that Geoff has made a complaint about her for harassment, he meets up with his new girlfriend in a swanky hotel, pleased to have got one over Alya.

When Debbie makes out that her business venture is taking longer than expected and she’ll be staying for the foreseeable, Abi wonders if they’ll ever be rid of her.