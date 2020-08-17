Coronation Street spoilers: Sean and Billy unite to find Todd Grimshaw

Sean and Billy talk to the police about Todd Grimshaw

Sean and Billy try to track down Todd Grimshaw…

Desperately worried about Todd Grimshaw, Sean searches various social media sites hoping for clues but he’s left frustrated. Billy confides in Paul how Sean is worried about Todd and convinced he’s in some sort of trouble. Sean calls round with a present for Paul and tells Billy about his futile attempt to track down Todd. Billy reckons they’ve no option but to go to the police, so the pair report Todd to the police as a missing person.

An excited Gemma opens her birthday presents from Chesney and Bernie and reminds them the party is at 6 and not a word to Paul. Paul calls at No.5 with a present for Gemma and suggests they go for a walk. When she refuses, making out she’s far too busy with the quads, Paul takes this as further evidence her depression has returned. Paul returns home to discover Gemma has arranged a surprise party for him.

As Kevin heads off for work leaving Abi relaxing on the sofa at home she knocks back a slug just as Peter arrives, stuffing it down the side of the sofa she insists she didn’t take anything from the hospital. Seemingly satisfied, he leaves but she is furious when she realises the morphine has gone. Abi confronts him in the Rovers back yard. But what will he say?

With Nicky too busy to see him and at her suggestion, Daniel calls her mate Cherry. Cherry launches into her usual sexy spiel but she’s surprised to find Daniel would rather chat about his son Bertie. Meanwhile, Johnny returns unexpectedly from France.