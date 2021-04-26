Coronation Street spoilers: Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas are brutally attacked!

Coronation Street spoilers - Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas are set upon by Corey and his gang!



In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 7.30pm) there’s excitement in the Street as it’s the day of the Hen and Stag parties; Sally has set up dinner at the bistro for the hens whilst Kevin’s stags are heading for Speed Daal.

Seb Franklin is delighted when his mum asks him to give her away and presents her with the necklace. In the bistro Abi tells her friends that she has never felt so happy. But will their happiness last?

Over at the flat, Corey tells Asha he is going out again and heads out to meet his mate Eli who pulls up in a stolen car, desperate not to let him down and to impress the others, Asha jumps in the car along with Kelly and Summer.

Stopping at some wasteland they get out the beer and turn up the music. Asha and Summer are horrified to discover that the car is stolen and as Kelly berates them, Corey joins in. Devastated Asha heads home, meeting Amy on her way back to the street. What will her next move be?

A loved up Nina and Seb are walking along the canal when they come across the gang. When drunken Eli and Corey start making nasty jibes at Nina, Summer becomes uneasy and heads home. Egged on by Eli, Kelly slaps Nina across the face. As Seb and Nina hurry away, the gang gives chase and they find themselves subject to an unprovoked and vicious attack. Will Seb and Nina make it out unscathed?

Coronation Street continues on ITV.