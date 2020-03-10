Coronation Street spoilers: Seb Franklin fights his feelings for Alina

Seb Franklin enjoys a drink with Alina

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Emma enjoys her girls night in the flat while Seb and Alina enjoy a drink together. Later, back home, Seb tells Emma how much he missed her but is he telling the truth?

When Yasmeen nervously asks Geoff about the fight he had with someone called Jocelyn Barrie, admitting Alya showed her the article, a raging Geoff sweeps Yasmeen’s plate of curry off the table sending it crashing to the floor. Telling a terrified Yasmeen not to wait up, Geoff slams out of the house. Whilst Yasmeen scrubs curry off the carpet in tears, Geoff heads to a restaurant in town. What’s he up to?

Bernie forces her way into Imogen’s back garden and tears a strip off her for lying to Gemma. As Gemma stands guard over the babies’ cots, Bernie begs her to open up and accept that she could do with some help. But Gemma maintains she’s fine.

Evelyn and Arthur reminisce about old times and how if it weren’t for certain circumstances, they’d probably have married. He tells Evelyn he’ll be in the Rovers tomorrow at 6pm. Norris confides in Ken how Charles is ripping off the Stillwaters residents but Freda refuses to see it.