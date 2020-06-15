Coronation Street spoilers: Seb Franklin pours his heart out to Alina

Seb Franklin asks Alina for another chance.

Seb Franklin plucks up the courage to tell Alina that he still has feelings for her but the moment is broken by the arrival of Emma in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

Daniel is feeling guilty about his night with Nicky and lies to Adam that they went their separate ways. Later, Adam is concerned when he hears Daniel was buying strong lager in the corner shop, while Daniel heads to a hotel where he meets Nicky.

Shona’s care worker Aaron brings her to Roy’s flat where she meets Nina. Aaron explains to Roy that Shona will need routine as David arrives with some magazines as is shocked by what he sees…

Steve and Tracy call to see how Oliver is. Tracy persuades a reluctant Leanne that they should have a family day out at the petting zoo as it would do Oliver good.

Carla sets about decorating the Rovers for V.E. Day and thanks Scott for coming to her rescue by chucking Jordan and Chelsey out of the pub. Scott reckons it’s Abi she should really be thanking. Carla calls at the garage with a bottle of wine for Abi and thanks her for fighting her corner.

Abi reveals that she too has a past she’d rather forget and she’s glad she could help. As Carla heads out she spots the headline on the Gazette about the assault on the Brightwell Estate. She wonders if the victims were Jordan and Chelsey.