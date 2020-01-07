Coronation Street spoilers: Tragic Shona doesn’t recognise David Platt!

The doctor tells David Platt that Shona has serious memory issues

In tonight’s double bill of Coronation Street (7.30pm and 8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings), David Platt is thrilled when Shona regains consciousness and tries to speak until it becomes clear she doesn’t recognise him.

The consultant warns David that Shona has serious memory issues and it could take up to a year before they see any improvement. Desperate to trigger her memory, David takes Max and Lily to visit Shona but when she gets Max confused with Clayton they’re horrified. David returns with their wedding album, will it work?

Paul’s horrified when Sean reveals Bernie’s plan and insists he’ll go with her. Gemma watches Bernie’s live feed on her laptop as Bernie talks to the camera, explaining how she intends to entrap Kel the paedophile in the park. Spotting Kel, Bernie approaches but realising he’s been set up Kel makes a grab for her phone. Paul, Billy and Gemma give chase.

Tyrone puts pressure on Hope to tell the truth so that Mummy can come home but Hope remains silent. Meanwhile Jade confronts Fiz in the street, and making sure she’s got an audience, tells her she never intended for her to lose her kids but she’s only got herself to blame. As a furious Fiz launches herself at Jade, Evelyn pulls her away before giving Jade a piece of her mind. Alone, Jade books one way ferry tickets to France for she and Hope.

Geoff suggests Yasmeen should steer clear of Speed Daal for a while as she might be tempted to drink. Geoff checks his CCTV and smiles as he watches Yasmeen cleaning and cooking. When Nina turns up at the cafe and suggests a game of chess, Roy’s delighted and tries again to suggest she moves in. Abi’s thrilled when she gets her GCSE results, a C in English and a B in Maths.