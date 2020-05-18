Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Ramsey is back…but for how long?

Shona Ramsey agrees to head back to the cobbles but doesn't want to see David

Having taken a call from Shona’s key worker, David announces that Shona Ramsey wants to visit but doesn’t want him there.

Shona visits Gail and Sarah but she’s clearly confused and can’t recognise Harry at all. However as she helps make drinks Shona instinctively knows where the tea bags are kept. Gail’s thrilled by this flicker of recognition.

Whilst Gail and Sarah discuss her progress with Alice, Shona wanders out to the garden and disappears in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

Dev shows Asha an article about reputation management, a company that helps you to stay safe online but she wishes her dad would just forget about the whole thing.

When Dev receives a call to say Aadi has got into a fight with Corey, he tears a strip off the head, pointing out that Aadi was defending his sister and more needs to be done to protect kids from online abuse.

Alya visits Yasmeen in prison and assures her that she knows Geoff abused her but Yasmeen refuses to discuss it and hurries out.

Meanwhile, Tim collects Geoff from hospital and drives him home. When he discovers his key won’t work, Alya announces she’s changed the locks. Tim’s furious while Geoff secretly checks his video-feed on his phone.

The doctor tells Leanne that Oliver’s test results won’t be back for a few weeks and he’s free to go home. Leanne’s delighted, convinced he’s improving, whilst Steve and Nick mask their concern. An upbeat James tells Michael he’s booked a holiday for them in Marbella, Michael paints on a smile, secretly worried about leaving Grace and Tianna.