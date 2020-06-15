Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Ramsey makes a move on David!

David is stunned when Shona Ramsey propositions him

After meeting with Gemma, who talks about what a great relationship Shona Ramsey had with David, Shona decides to invite him to the flat, David is pleased but he is shocked when she leans in for a kiss and suggests they have sex in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

Leanne feels as though Oliver is showing real signs of improvement as he is wanting to eat again, but she’s shocked when Amy reveals Steve has booked a trip for them all to Cornwall.

They head for their appointment with the consultant to see if Oliver’s feeding tube can be removed but despite finally conceding that the trip sounds like a good idea, Leanne is worried about what the consultant may have to say about Oliver.

In the cafe, Nina sets about making placards, explaining to Toyah that she and Evelyn are off to lobby the local MP. Roy offers them his full support. Promising Imran that she won’t get arrested, Toyah joins Evelyn and Nina on their protest. After a successful protest, Toyah hurries home to Imran in time for their fostering meeting.

In a panic about her exams, Amy sits down to some revision. Seb and Alina agree to meet for a drink just as mates.

Meanwhile an oblivious Emma gets her hand stuck in a glass vase whilst washing up. Fiz laments to Tyrone that all their conversations are about food and the kids, and they are getting bogged down in domesticity.