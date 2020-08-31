Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Ramsey puts Lily at risk!

David makes an error of judgement when he leaves Shona Ramsey with Lily

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) David realises that he can’t trust Shona Ramsey…

Shona Ramsey spends the day with a frustrated David in the salon causing problems with customers. He leaves Shona in Victoria Garden with Lily while he goes to buy ice lollies for the kids but things take a dangerous turn…

Tim and Sally are still at loggerheads as Geoff assures Tim he is the innocent party and a weary Tim promises his dad he believes him.

Meanwhile, Sally confides in Cathy about the CCTV and Cathy tells her any footage will be on Geoff’s laptop. Sally tells Faye she wants to get a book for Yasmeen so she can get the keys.

Spying Geoff’s laptop she puts it in her bag just as he returns. Will he believe her story about why she’s there?

As Dev shows an estate agent round the kebab shop, Asha and Aadi exchange worried looks.

Cathy and Bernie are shocked to realise they could be out of work, while Mary’s deeply concerned. Dev asserts that he has to put the welfare of his family first. Later, he is furious to catch Asha and Corey kissing in the ginnel!

Daniel confides in Adam how he’s worried about Nicky but he points out she’s a prostitute, she can look after herself and he’s better off without her.

A downbeat Imran tells Toyah that his assessment with social services didn’t go as well as he’d hoped and he worries he may have scuppered their chances.