Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Ramsey suffers a nasty accident!

Shona Ramsey moves in with Roy, but can he cope with her recovery?

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Roy invites Shona Ramsey to move in and offers to show her and Alice around his flat.

But when the buzzer sounds on the oven, Shona gets up and before anyone can stop her, reaches inside with her bare hands. As Shona cries out in pain, Roy and Nina exchange worried glances.

Having gone through Geoff’s bank accounts, Imran confides in Alya that he’s been frequenting a hotel bar in town. Yasmeen reluctantly admits that he’s been hiring escorts.

Alya’s shocked but pleased they finally have something concrete which could help Yasmeen’s case. However her mood is ruined when Imran reveals Yasmeen intends to plead guilty.

Her suspicion about Geoff growing, Sally speaks to Alya and is disgusted to hear about Geoff’s penchant for prostitutes. Tim’s in disbelief but Geoff’s discomfort says it all.

His financial commitments causing him stress, Dev tells Cathy and Bernie that Aadi will be working 2 or 3 of their shifts at the kebab shop from now on.

Nina finds Asha skulking in Victoria Garden at lunchtime where she admits she walked out of Oakhill as she could tell everyone was sniggering behind her back. Having heard from school, a furious Dev searches for Asha.

In the cafe, Adam points out Kelly to Imran and explains that she’s Rick Neelan’s daughter and for some reason, Gary is very protective of her. Intrigued, Imran approaches Kelly wanting to know how he can get in touch with her Dad. Gary clocks their exchange.