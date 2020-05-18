Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Ramsey visits Clayton in prison

Shona Ramsey breaks down when she goes to see Clayton

A confused Shona Ramsey in Coronation Street admits to Clayton that she only remembers him as a little boy. Shona’s key worker listens in horror as Clayton does his best to poison her mind against David.

Meanwhile, David’s at full sprint as he’s pursued by the angry mob. Finding himself cornered in an alley, he braces himself for a beating but a police car pulls up and the youths scatter. Having been released without charge, David tells Craig he’s learnt his lesson and won’t be looking for any more trouble.

Hearing about David’s behaviour, Sarah resolves to help him. Visiting Shona she begs her to come home and give David a chance in tonight’s only episode of at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

Chesney urges Gemma to share her vlog online but she refuses. However when Bryn knocks a key on the laptop it goes live. Chesney reads out some of the comments posted and convinces her not take it down as other women are finding it a huge comfort.

The doctor warns that it’s too soon to be sure but Oliver may have suffered brain damage. Leanne refuses to believe it. Adamant that Oliver will make a full recovery, Leanne squeezes his hand and is overjoyed when he says “Mummy” while Steve and Nick share a worried look.

Tommy Orpington assures James he did the right thing coming out and he has the full support of his team mates. But James worries that the manager might not see it that way.