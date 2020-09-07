Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Ramsey wants to move back in with David!

Does David think Shona Ramsey is moving too fast?

David Platt hopes that Shona isn't making a rash decision…

When David reveals he’s selling the house, Sarah’s gutted, pointing out the kids will be too.

Shona Ramsey calls at No.8 and on Nina’s advice, tells David how much she liked being with him the other night and how she feels ready to move back in with him. Will he agree?

In the corner shop, Abi comes clean and explains to Debbie how she stole some morphine from the hospital after her accident, it reignited her drug addiction and Peter is simply trying to help her. How will she react?

When Billy tentatively asks Paul what makes him think Kel has been murdered and if he had anything to do with it, Paul becomes angry and defensive.

Adam persuades Daniel to join him at the flat tomorrow evening for an online pub quiz.

Her shock turning to anger, Leanne accuses the consultant of giving up on Oliver and announces that she’s found a hospital in Germany that will be able to treat him.

Leanne and Steve facetime the doctor in Germany and Steve is concerned when Leanne plays down the severity of Oliver’s case.

Leanne won’t listen and is delighted when the doctor says he will treat Oliver. But at what cost?