Coronation Street spoilers: Simon Barlow breaks cover for his dad!

Coronation Street spoilers - Simon Barlow puts himself and his family in danger to see his dad

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm) Nick admits that Sam’s been in touch to let them know that Peter’s having a liver transplant as Simon Barlow listens from the door.

Leanne knocks on Simon’s bedroom but to her horror she discovers he’s gone. Meanwhile, Simon arrives at the hospital, shocking Peter and Carla.

Sharon tells Sam that Simon’s Dad has gone into hospital for a liver transplant and he ought to message Nick so that he can let Simon know. Sharon takes a call and is furious to hear that Simon’s done a runner.

When Todd reveals that George sacked him, Eileen vows to have it out with him. However when George reveals how Todd was ripping off vulnerable customers, her rage turns to embarrassment.

When Asha suggests they get a couple of cats so they can be a proper family, it’s clear Corey doesn’t share her enthusiasm.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.