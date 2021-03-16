Coronation Street spoilers: Simon Barlow catches Leanne in the act!

Coronation Street spoilers - Simon Barlow discovers how far Leanne will go to protect him

Leanne returns home and lies to Harvey, making out she didn’t have time to deliver his drugs (second part of our preview of tonight’s one-hour episode).

Harvey urges her to get on with it if she values Simon’s life. Her nurse’s uniform on, Leanne heads out but his suspicions aroused, Simon Barlow follows. As she waits nervously for the drug dealer, Simon appears. Promising she’ll explain later, Leanne implores him to go home…

When Michael reveals that Glory is suffering from anaemia, Ronnie tells Ed he’s a carrier of sickle cell disease and that could be the root of the problem. Ed bridles at Ronnie assuming he’s the grandfather and after speaking to Aggie, informs Ronnie that his condition wouldn’t have any link to Glory’s anaemia. Ronnie suspects them of closing ranks to hide the truth.

As Jimmi flirts with Paul, Todd’s pleased to see his plan coming together. Making out there’s a crisis at home, Todd leaves them to it. Back at the Rovers, Todd enjoys telling Billy how he left Paul in town having a high old time.

Fiz calls at the garage with sandwiches for Tyrone but they both know that really she’s just checking up on him.