Coronation Street spoilers: Simon Barlow has bad news for Nick…

Simon Barlow tells Nick to forget about Leanne.

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings) Simon Barlow is desperate to stop Nick finding out the truth so he lies and tells him that Leanne has got a new bloke, she’s moved on and he should stay away.

When Nick reveals that it’s over with Leanne, Natasha feels a glimmer of hope.

Todd confides in Eileen how he’s considering taking a job in Bromsgrove to distance himself from Billy. Meanwhile, Billy quizzes Paul about his night out, and he’s defensive, telling him he had a great time and it’s none of his business who he was with.

Later, Eileen corners Billy and tells him that because of him, Todd’s threatening to move away.

Billy approaches him and begs him not to leave on his account, but he’s shocked when Todd lays his cards on the table and admits he still loves him and he’ll stay if they can be together.

Elsewhere, an excited Imran tells Toyah that social services called and they’ve agreed to place Kelly with them.

Aggie calls Ed and says the last thing she wants is for Michael to find out that Ronnie thinks he might be his Dad as he’s got enough on his plate.

Realising she’s no longer with Nina, Corey suggests they meet up later and Asha tentatively agrees.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.