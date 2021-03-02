Coronation Street spoilers: Simon Barlow is out of his depth

Harvey thinks that Simon Barlow is stealing from him!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Simon Barlow is horrified when Jacob reveals how he rips off Harvey, the big boss, by stealing a few drugs and selling them separately.

Bunging Simon a few quid to keep schtum, Jacob heads out. But later, Harvey approaches a terrified Simon and reveals he knows Jacob’s ripping him off and wonders if he knew anything about it.

Asha can feel Nina slipping away so plans to surprise her with a night away in a hotel.

Presuming it’s Nina rushing things, Dev confronts Nina, letting slip Asha’s plans.

Nina gently explains to Asha that she’s not ready for a sexual relationship and suggests they should revert back to being just mates.

Devastated, Asha suggests to Kelly and Summer that they buy some pills and get wasted, so Kelly persuades a reluctant Simon to sell her a couple of pills.

Asha and Summer are horrified to find Kelly unresponsive having taken one of the pills. Will she be okay?

Steve apologises to Peter for presuming he’d been drinking and encouraging Carla to leave him, but Peter simply points out he’s supposed to be a mate.

Ken tells Tracy that one more foot wrong from Steve, they can find somewhere else to live.

Abi lays the law down and tells Kevin it’s a no to Debbie’s wedding venue.