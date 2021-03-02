Trending:

Coronation Street spoilers: Simon Barlow is out of his depth

Harvey thinks that Simon Barlow is stealing from him!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Simon Barlow is horrified when Jacob reveals how he rips off Harvey, the big boss, by stealing a few drugs and selling them separately.

Bunging Simon a few quid to keep schtum, Jacob heads out. But later, Harvey approaches a terrified Simon and reveals he knows Jacob’s ripping him off and wonders if he knew anything about it.

Asha can feel Nina slipping away so plans to surprise her with a night away in a hotel.

Presuming it’s Nina rushing things, Dev confronts Nina, letting slip Asha’s plans.

Nina gently explains to Asha that she’s not ready for a sexual relationship and suggests they should revert back to being just mates.

Devastated, Asha suggests to Kelly and Summer that they buy some pills and get wasted, so Kelly persuades a reluctant Simon to sell her a couple of pills.

Asha and Summer are horrified to find Kelly unresponsive having taken one of the pills. Will she be okay?

Asha, Kelly and Summer make a decision with terrible consequences

Asha, Kelly and Summer make a decision with terrible consequences.

Steve apologises to Peter for presuming he’d been drinking and encouraging Carla to leave him, but Peter simply points out he’s supposed to be a mate.

Ken tells Tracy that one more foot wrong from Steve, they can find somewhere else to live.

Abi lays the law down and tells Kevin it’s a no to Debbie’s wedding venue.

