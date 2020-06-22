Coronation Street spoilers: Simon Barlow lashes out again!

Simon Barlow makes a bold decision after overhearing Leanne talking to Steve

Simon Barlow overhears a distraught Leanne tell Steve that Oliver is all she ever wanted and when he dies she will have nothing. Simon heads to school for his exam but as he approaches the exam hall he makes a rash decision in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

Chesney reports to Fiz that Gemma complains they never talk to each other anymore. Fiz suggests they do the same as her and Tyrone and plan a romantic date night at home. Meanwhile, Chesney persuades Paul to babysit the quads so he can take Gemma out for tea.

Imran urges Toyah to gently test the water with Leanne before ditching their fostering plans. She calls on Leanne and Oliver, but seeing her sister so utterly distraught, realises she can’t possibly raise the subject of child fostering.



Evelyn and Arthur meet up for a coffee and a cake in the cafe. To Evelyn’s irritation, Roy and Arthur discover they have a shared love of steam trains. When Roy suggests they meet in the Rovers later to discuss the Carlisle to Settle line in more detail, Arthur’s delighted whilst Evelyn forces a smile.

Alina confides in Michael that she’s ended her friendship with Seb as she can’t afford to hurt Emma’s feelings. Michael feels for her. Jenny is shocked when she returns alone from France to find out the news about Oliver.