Coronation Street spoilers: Simon Barlow puts Sam in danger!

Coronation Street spoilers - Simon Barlow is distracted as Sam cycles away on a bike filled with drugs

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Nick calls round with breakfast for Leanne and Simon Barlow and takes in the state of the flat.

Sam begs Simon to take him on a bike ride. But as they’re about to set off, Jacob pulls up in his car and tells Simon he’s got an urgent job for him. Promising Sam he’ll be half an hour tops, Simon heads off, accidentally leaving his delivery bag behind. Jacob tells Simon they are going to teach a young lad a lesson and bundle him into a car boot. Having witnessed the assault, Sam pedals away with Simon’s bag containing two bags of cocaine. Has Simon put Sam in danger?

Yasmeen tells Alya, Ryan and Elaine that she knows they’re all doing their best to help, but they have to let her start making some of her own decisions if she’s to move on. After a call from Geoff’s solicitor, a shocked Tim reveals to Sally that according to Geoff’s will, he now owns half of No.6 and a quarter of Speed Daal.

In the cafe, Eileen apologises to George for messing up the funeral and assures him it was entirely unintentional. Gail calls in, and drags George off to the library to do some further genealogy research. Eileen takes the mickey out of Gail and her family tree and their row escalates until George can stand it no more and orders the pair of them to shut up.

Having invited Nina to join them for tea, Dev and Mary plan the evening, determined to impress her with a cauliflower wellington and lesbian French film. At No.7, the pair go overboard trying to impress Nina. Asha’s embarrassed but Nina’s touched that they’ve gone to so much trouble.

Gary warns Johnny to watch his cellmate, Kai, as he’s bad news.