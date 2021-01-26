Coronation Street spoilers: Simon Barlow sees Jacob’s nasty side

Simon Barlow is gutted when he discovers Jacob’s true nature

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Simon Barlow readies to leave with a chip shop delivery, but Jacob takes the bag off him and tells him he’s got a delivery for him to make of a different kind. Simon’s heart sinks as he realises what Jacob’s true intentions are…

Imran tentatively asks Leanne when she might return to work but the thought of it sends Leanne into panic and she resigns from her job. Simon’s inwardly gutted knowing that she now depends on him more than ever.

Debbie invites Abi to a re-launch party at the bistro and explains that it’s women only. She then announces that she’s putting No.8 up for auction tomorrow. Tracy’s delighted whilst David worries he’ll never raise the money in time.

Gail’s face falls as takes a call from London and she later confides in Nick that she had a call from Ted’s partner Andrew to tell her Ted’s died and she’s going to London to help out with the funeral arrangements.

Jenny visits Johnny in prison where he breaks the news that the neurologist confirmed his condition has worsened and they’re increasing his MS medication. Back home, Rita’s sympathetic whilst Daisy reckons she should leave him.

Elsewhere, Bernie urges Paul not to give up on Summer as it’s clear she loves him. Paul calls at the flat with an electric piano for a thrilled Summer.

Coronation Street continues next week on Monday 8th February at 7.30pm.