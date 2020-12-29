Coronation Street spoilers: Simon finds Leanne Battersby unconscious!

Coronation Street spoilers - Simon is shocked to discover Leanne Battersby alone in the flat

Simon goes to get changed in Coronation Street – first part of our preview of tonight’s one-hour episode – for his date with Kelly but he’s horrified to find Leanne Battersby passed out on the sofa next to a bottle of sleeping pills and calls an ambulance.

An embarrassed Leanne admits she just took one pill too many and had no intention of harming herself. Simon’s horrified to learn she never went to France and has been alone in the flat for weeks.

Jenny’s gutted when Johnny’s nurse diagnoses an MS relapse but admits there’s no reason for him not to attend court.

Aadi and Asha open their mock GCSE results. Aadi’s thrilled to find he’s done well but Asha’s upset by her poor grades. How will Dev react?



Michael tells Grace he intends to co-parent their child. Grace is pleased but insists it won’t work with Aggie opposing them. David’s horrified to discover his new home is on Shona’s old estate.

