Coronation Street spoilers - Leanne and Steve face their worst nightmare

Steve and Leanne face the unthinkable in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings) as they prepare to say goodbye to their son, Oliver.

The pair wake, knowing that today is the day they are going to have to face parting with Oliver, and Leanne is left wondering how she will get through the day.

As an upset Amy and Emma arrive at the hospital to say their goodbyes to their brother, Leanne heads home, insisting that she needs to get Oliver’s favourite pyjamas.

But back at home, it is clear that Leanne is putting off going back to the hospital, trying to delay the inevitable.

As Nick gently suggests to Leanne that it is time to get back to the hospital, Leanne admits that she can’t face what is coming, leaving her completely broken.

Elsewhere, Alya sees Geoff acting strangely as he arrives home with an overnight bag.

She calls at No.4 and shares her suspicions about him with Tim and Sally.

While he’s out, they search his house for an address in Oldham.

But suddenly they’re interrupted when Geoff returns home, what is his secret?

Johnny fails to make Jenny accept that he’s almost certainly going to prison. She tells him that her step-daughter Daisy has called and she and her boyfriend are coming for lunch.

Johnny realises he’ll have to do something drastic to get her to face the music and announces he wants a divorce.

As Daisy and her boyfriend, Lee, arrive for lunch, Johnny tells Daisy about Aidan’s death, his affair with Liz and how Jenny tried to run her over.

While Jenny squirms, Daisy quietly enjoys her discomfort.

Coronation Street continues on ITV