Coronation Street spoilers: Steve McDonald asks Tracy to marry him… again!

Steve McDonald gets down on one knee in the Rovers

In an attempt to rebuild their marriage, Steve McDonald gets down on one knee and asks Tracy to re-marry him in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). Will she accept his proposal or is this the end for the couple?

As Geoff and Yasmeen row about her cleaning efforts a tussle ensues over the vacuum and Geoff falls and hits his face on a table. Mortified, Yasmeen goes to fetch some ice.

When Cathy returns to collect her bag, Geoff is unaware and launches into another tirade of abuse. Grabbing her bag, a shocked Cathy hurries out. Geoff apologises to Yasmeen and presents her with a state of the art vacuum. Meanwhile, Cathy confides in Brian how she witnessed Geoff being really nasty to Yasmeen and she’s worried about her friend.

A furious Tyrone insists there’s no way Fiz would ever hurt Hope but Christine explains that she has to follow procedure. A tearful Fiz concedes that she’ll go and stay in a B&B so the girls can return home. With the girls back Tyrone tries to question Hope about her injuries and the lies she told about Mummy but Hope remains silent.

Worried that Nina is being targeted by bullies, Roy suggests she comes to stay with him but she insists she’s fine. Daniel plays Bertie the video Sinead made for his birthday. When Bertie’s face lights up at the sight of his Mummy, Daniel is reduced to tears.