Coronation Street spoilers: Steve McDonald discovers the seedy truth!

Is it over between Steve McDonald and Tracy after he finds out who she slept with?

Tracy’s in for an awkward afternoon when Sally arranges a little hot tub party, unbeknown to her and Steve McDonald who are having a dip of their own.

With her fling in attendance, Tracy struggles to mask her unease as Leanne devilishley goads Tracy about what she got up to on New Year’s Eve. Steve clocks the tension and confronts Tracy, wanting to know what happened.

Tracy admits she had a one night stand. As Steve and Tracy row, Steve's gobsmacked to discover who Tracy slept with. Tracy assures Steve she was just feeling low as he'd been ignoring her for weeks. Steve is devastated

When Tara shows Gemma and Chesney the photos from the shoot, they’re hurt to realise they used actors to play the quads’ parents as clearly they weren’t good enough. Realising Tara is from the Gazette, Bernie suggests she runs the story about Dev sacking a father of five.

Dev however has suffered a guilty conscience and offered Chesney his job back. The pair are just agreeing to let bygones be bygones, when they’re interrupted by the arrival of Bernie. When Bernie makes out he’s a villain Dev’s furious and orders them all out. As Chesney rails at Bernie for scuppering his job, Gemma realises she has no choice but to sign Tara’s Freshco deal.

As Suki takes photos of Aggie for the Golden Heart Awards, Aggie confides in Roy that the reason she gave up nursing is that a patient died under her watch and although she wasn’t to blame, it made her doubt her own ability.

When Geoff has a dig at Yasmeen’s clothes, and insists on taking her to town to buy a new wardrobe, Yameen’s delighted. However when she suggests meeting Cathy in one of her new outfits Geoff puts a dampener on her good mood and forces Yasmeen to cancel.

Cathy confides in Brian that she’s worried about Yasmeen as she’s always cancelling their dates and seems obsessed with cleaning her house.

Gary is taken in by the police and back on the street he and Fiz are relieved to discover they both stuck to the story, that the only gun they’re aware of is the antique one in the shop. However, Tyrone warns Fiz that by lying to the police, she could make matters worse.