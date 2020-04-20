Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman asks Billy to help Kelly

Summer Spellman thinks she can persuade Billy to help Kelly

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Summer Spellman takes pity on Kelly and when she explains to Billy in the café that Kelly’s mum has abandoned her, he agrees to let her stay at their flat on one condition…



Geoff rants and raves before leaving for the corner shop. While he is out, he checks his secret security camera feed on his phone and is intrigued to see Yasmeen stuffing clothes in a holdall and locking it in a cupboard by the stairs.

Geoff returns home and innocently asks for the key to the cupboard. Panicking, Yasmeen pretends to search high and low while Geoff plays along with the charade before grabbing it out of her pocket and forcing her to unlock the cupboard. Furious, what will Geoff do next?

Daniel returns from the grief retreat and Ken’s pleased to hear he found it a great help.

Dev see how distraught his daughter is and finally agrees to phone the school and try to withdraw his complaint.