Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman has surprising news for Paul…

Corontion Street spoilers - Summer Spellman wants Billy to admit his true feelings

Todd’s annoyed and forms a plan in tonight’s hour long episode (first part of our preview) when Summer Spellman suggests that deep down, Billy still has feelings for Paul. Persuading Paul to join him for a few drinks, Todd takes Paul to a bar where he sets him up with a guy from a dating site.

Kelly marches up to Toyah and before Imran can stop her, introduces herself and explains how she’d like them to foster her. Toyah admires her forthright approach.

Simon returns home to find no sign of Leanne. He tells Nick how she’s gone missing, lied about going to France and has barely left the flat since Christmas. As the police interview Leanne she covers for Simon, making out he was never involved in any drugs deliveries and she only got involved to protect him. The officer tells her they’ve been watching Harvey, are aware he grooms young lads and they need her help to nail him!

In a bid to get their relationship back on track, Fiz tells Tyrone she’s arranged for Roy to baby sit so they can spend the evening together. But when Tyrone cancels, explaining that he has to work late, Fiz does her best to mask her hurt.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.