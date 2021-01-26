Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman is hit by a car!

Will Summer Spellman survive a hit and run?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Summer Spellman dashes out of the flat into the path of an oncoming van. As Billy, Paul and Todd return home, they’re horrified to find her lying in the road.

Craig calls to investigate the burglary at the flat, while Paul steels himself and reveals that the culprit was Will. A furious Billy reads the riot act to Paul for bringing Will into their lives. Paul feels terrible, meanwhile Todd meets Will in the ginnel and slipping him £50 makes him dispose of his incriminating phone and tells him he never wants to set eyes on him again.

Sweating profusely and on the brink of another seizure, Peter admits that he’s been tipping his medicinal whisky down the sink when Ken’s back is turned. The truth spelled out to him, Peter steels himself and knocks back the small measure of whisky in front of him.

As the girls tidy the cafe, Asha lists all the mistakes she’s made in her life, including Corey. Nina gazes tenderly at her friend Asha and Nina freeze when Roy enters the cafe, oblivious to the charged atmosphere, he confirms that Asha’s got the job. Nina and Asha are thrilled.

When Alina emerges from the bathroom wearing only a skimpy towel, a flustered Tyrone hurries out.

When Simon enthuses about his new work mate Jacob, Kelly keeps her counsel. Simon nips home laden with shopping and tells a grateful Leanne that he’s spoken to the electricity company and sorted a pre-paid meter.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 3rd February at 7.30pm.