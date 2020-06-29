Coronation Street spoilers: Suspicious Sally Metcalfe visits Yasmeen

Geoff discovers Sally Metcalfe visited Yasmeen

Sally Metcalfe is appalled to learn from Cathy how Geoff locked Yasmeen in his magic box, leaving her there for ages and when Alya asks her to be a witness for the defence she decides to go and visit Yasmeen.

Shocked at what she hears she can’t help but reveal her visit to Geoff. Tim is stuneed when he walks in to find his dad furious and Sally looking terrified. Has Geoff revealed his true colours in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Streetat 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

Steve has had Oliver for the night but a distraught Leanne heads to No.1 at the crack of dawn, still in her pyjamas. Worried, Nick follows and steers her home.

Dr Gaddass says Leanne should consider counselling or medication, but she’s furious at his suggestion. When Toyah calls round to offer support, Leanne turns on her, insisting she has no idea how she’s feeling!

When Roy finds out that Evelyn and Arthur are off for a walk along the Rochdale canal, he invites himself along.

When Michael reveals that he’s got a date with Grace at the bistro later, Aggie warns him not to get involved, reminding him how it ended last time. Johnny phones from France but Jenny refuses to take his call, leaving Carla feeling awkward.