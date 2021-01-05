Coronation Street spoilers: The guilt is getting to Faye Windass

Coronation Street spoilers - Will Faye Windass confess to aliviate her guilt?

In tonight’s second epiosde of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full lisitngs) Faye Windass confides in Maria that living with the guilt is making her ill and she’d rather own up to her crime.

Later, Gary calls Maria from prison who tells him how much Faye is struggling.

A hopeful Asha suggests to Corey they could do something nice for her birthday but it’s clear all he’s interested in is sex. Nina cheers Asha up when she gifts her a choker just like the one she wears.

Peter calls at the solicitors and instructs Adam to draw up an ‘Advance Decision to Refuse Treatment’ declaration, insisting he isn’t deserving of a transplant. Ken implores Peter to consider Daniel’s offer and not to throw his life away, but will he be swayed?

Leanne lies to Nick, claiming she’s just got back from France. With Nick gone, Simon urges her to see that Nick’s suffering too. But when she retorts that Oliver wasn’t his son, Simon flinches and Leanne’s mortified. Later, Simon allows Leanne one sleeping pill but hides the packet as a precaution.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.