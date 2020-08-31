Coronation Street spoilers: The police arrest Geoff Metcalfe?

The police want to question Geoff Metcalfe again…

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Tim realises the truth about his father Geoff Metcalfe!

Having escaped from the house, Sally shouts for help and a bemused Tim takes her home.

She tells him that she has taken Geoff’s laptop and wants to try and view the CCTV footage. With Faye’s help they try to download the deleted camera app and CCTV footage.

Is the game finally up for Geoff? The police arrive at number 4 and tell Geoff new evidence has come to light and they need to ask him some more questions.

After the issue with Shona and Lily, David asks Roy to collect her and confides in Sarah that he worries she will never return to normal. Sarah says she will try anything she can to help.

Nicky calls at Daniel’s flat and to his relief, agrees that they can be friends.

Nina calls to see Asha and gently suggests that she can do much better than Corey, she should be herself and then the right boy will come along.

Meanwhile, Chesney has heard about the sale of the Kebab shop and points out that his family rely on Dev for a living. Asha blames herself, aware that her school fees are financially crippling her Dad.