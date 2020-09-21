Coronation Street spoilers: The police have bad news for Michael Bailey

Michael Bailey is given new information at the police station

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) the police have shocking news about Tianna…

Under police questioning, Michael Bailey admits that he was wrong to take Tianna as he did but he just couldn’t bear the thought of losing his little girl. But the police have some shocking news for him…

After speaking to Carla, Sarah decides to head over to the solicitors office and speak to Adam about getting back together. Will what she finds in the office put an end to their relationship for good?

In the cafe, Nina apologises to Carla for putting her own stamp on the underwear designs. Will Carla accept her apology?

Steve reveals that he’s spoken to an estate agent and they’d be happy to organise a quick cash sale of both Street Cars and Preston’s Petals.

Daniel calls at Speed Daal and through gritted teeth, asks Geoff for his bank details so he can transfer the money.