Coronation Street spoilers: The police question Debbie Webster

The police want answers from Debbie Webster

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Debbie Webster tells Sally and David the development is cancelled, their houses are safe and in David’s case, she’ll sell No.8 back to him at the original price. But where is Ray?

Meanwhile, having traced the emergency call about Abi to Debbie’s phone, the police demand some answers.

Sweating and shaking, Peter sits down and pens a letter to Simon. He then tells Carla he’d like to draw a line under their feud and he forgives her for sleeping with Adam.

Carla’s relieved but when she sees his notebook, she’s horrified to realise it’s a suicide letter to Simon. Peter insists it’s not a suicide note, but a farewell letter as he’s come to accept that he’s dying.

On a mission, Carla drags Simon round to No.1 where, to Peter’s horror, she reads out the letter. As a shaken Simon heads out, Carla begs Peter to save himself before it’s too late.

When Paul reveals that he’s looking forward to an evening at Speed Daal with Billy, Todd forms a plan. As Billy and Paul sit down to dinner, Ajay arrives and thanks them for inviting him and Todd along. Billy’s quietly furious.

Gail confides in Nick that she’s traced Fanny from the photo who it turns out is her great great grandmother and she’s arranged to meet up with someone called Top Hat who claims Fanny is their great great grandmother too.

Gail joins Audrey in the Rovers, who’s delighted to be having a drink with Archie’s son George, but she’s stunned to discover that Top Hat is none other than George himself.

Elsewhere, Grace moves into No.3. and she and Aggie snipe at each other until Michael steps in orders them to make an effort.

Coronation Street continues at 8.30 tonight on ITV.