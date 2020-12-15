Will Gary Windass confess when he is hauled down to the station?

Maria’s horrified when the police call at the salon flat in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Soon the police haul Gary Windass in for questioning regarding the disappearance of Rick, revealing they’ve found evidence that a body was buried in the woods and that it might have been Rick.

Gary denies any wrongdoing and assures the officer that he knows nothing about Rick’s disappearance – but how long can he keep up his lies?

Elsewhere, an excited Nick heads out to pick up Sam for a visit, while Leanne does her best to remain upbeat.

The pair return to the flat and Nick’s touched to find Leanne has cooked them Christmas dinner, decorated a tree and wrapped Sam’s presents.

Over their Christmas dinner, Nick assures Sam that he’ll visit him in London as often as he can and they’ll do the museums together.

Leanne returns home but when she spots Sam playing with Oliver’s musical box, she freaks out causing Sam to feel guilty.

When Nina reveals the family portrait she’s drawn of David, Shona and the kids, Shona tearfully explains that they’ve broken up.

In the Rovers, David confides in Daisy that he and Shona are breaking up and it’s clear she’s secretly pleased. Later, Gemma calls in the pub and introduces herself to an unimpressed Daisy, claiming that they’re practically sisters through their relationship with Jenny.

Chesney, Gemma and Kirk set up their stall at the Christmas market but it’s soon clear Gemma’s sales skills are sadly lacking and Chesney orders her to take a break.

After a hard day, Chesney and Kirk celebrate a successful afternoon on the stall, but their elation is short lived when they discover their stock has been stolen and with it, the cash tin.

Also, Paul confides in Todd that he can’t go on lying to Billy and intends to tell him all about Will. But Todd makes Paul promise to leave his name out of it.