Coronation Street spoilers: The residents lose the fight against Ray Crosby!

Coronation Street spoilers - the residents are shocked when the committee votes in favour of Ray Crosby

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 7.30pm) the residents watch the council planning meeting via live link in the factory. Debbie puts forward a strong case for the development, while Roy gives an impassioned speech to save their community.

With the meeting over, the Chairperson announces that the committee has found in Ray’s favour and the development can go ahead.

As Ray Crosby and Debbie congratulate each other, the residents are horrified to find letters stuck to their front doors informing them that they have two weeks to vacate their properties before the demolition boys move in.



Michael is shocked to find Grace on the doorstep, explaining she’s just out of prison. Assuring Michael that the baby she’s carrying is his, she suggests a paternity test.

Evelyn battles her feelings for Arthur and when she sees him approaching a bunch of flowers, she’s quick to tell him he can shove his romantic gestures. However, when she finds out from George that Arthur’s wife’s funeral took place today and the flowers were for her, she’s awash with guilt.

Gary lies in his police cell, knowing there’s no way out of his predicament.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.