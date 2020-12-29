Coronation Street spoilers: Tim and Sally Metcalfe are homeless!

Coronation Street spoilers - Tim and Sally Metcalfe realise they have nowhere left to go…

David’s outraged in Coronation Street – second part of our preview of tonight’s one-hour episode – to discover No.8’s locks have been changed.

Meanwhile, Tim’s dismayed when Ray reveals the Hale Barns project has been put on ice indefinitely so the Metcalfes can’t move but must still vacate No.4. As Tim and Sally Metcalfe fear being made homeless, Abi’s sure there must be someone with the ammunition to stop Ray, while Faye listens in turmoil.

Faced with Aggie’s scepticism, Michael produces the paternity test result. Branding the situation a nightmare, Aggie urges Michael to apply for sole custody of his child since Grace has proved she’s not fit to be trusted.

When Alina tells Tyrone that she can’t find an affordable flat, he politely invites her to stay at No.9. Thrilled, Alina accepts, leaving Tyrone regretting his hasty offer.

Leanne admits to Dr Gaddas she’s been pretending to be in France. Seeing her anguish, Dr Gaddas arranges sleeping tablets and an appointment. Desperate for sleep, she takes two pills and lies down on the sofa.

Jenny asks Imran to postpone Johnny’s sentencing due to his health but Imran confirms it’s not serious enough to be granted a delay. Simon and Kelly bond over their parent trouble and arrange a date.

