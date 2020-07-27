Coronation Street spoilers: Tim Metcalfe chooses Geoff over Sally?

Tim Metcalfe refuses to believe Sally!

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Tim is still convinced his dad is telling the truth…

With all eyes on him, Geoff swears that Elaine is peddling lies, she’s not Tim’s Mum and Alya must have put her up to it in a bid to drive a wedge between them.

Sally begs Tim Metcalfe to open his eyes and see Geoff for the abusive bully that he is but he’s angry and warns her not to make him choose between her and his Dad. When Geoff tries to enter the restaurant, Alya bars his way and threatens him with her broom.

Geoff admits to Tim that he did confront Elaine, but only to tell her to stay away from his family and peddle her lies elsewhere. Tim rips up Elaine’s phone number and tosses it in the bin, telling Sally he’s had enough of her suspicions.

Leanne confides in Toyah how when an old friend inquired after Oliver, she lied, making out that he’s fine and now she’s ashamed of herself. Toyah’s heart breaks for her sister. Leanne urges Toyah to set the fostering wheels in motion as she deserves some happiness.

Adam finds out from Peter about the factory rent, meanwhile Maria confronts Gary and wonders if he’s still in love with Sarah. Gary assures Maria that he was simply trying to take the pressure off Nick as he’s having such a tough time with Oliver. Maria hugs Gary. Adam quizzes Sarah about her day but when she fails to mention Gary’s change of heart over the rent, he quietly seethes.