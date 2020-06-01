Coronation Street spoilers: Tim Metcalfe chucks his dad out!

Sally forces Tim Metcalfe to get rid of Geoff

Sally tells Tim Metcalfe that she wants Geoff out – forcing him to move back to number 6. Tim feels bad but when Eileen also says she isn’t sure about Geoff’s side of things he starts to wonder about his dad’s protestations of innocence in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

Carla is surprised to hear that Scott worked with Johnny in the seventies and discovers that he knew of her mum. Meanwhile, a young girl called Chelsey walks into the Rovers and spotting Carla starts quizzing Sean who tells her she is his boss.

When Carla nips to the loo Chesley follows her and tells her she knows her. Who is this mystery girl?

Spotting Laura in the cafe, Adam surreptitiously removes his wedding ring and turning on the charm, offers to buy her a coffee.

Ken gives Adam a book token for his birthday. Daniel approaches with Bertie in his pram and Ken realises they’ve been neglecting him of late.

A worried Leanne shows Toyah a video of Oliver playing with his building bricks and explains how he used to be able to build a tower but he appears to have regressed. Fighting back tears, Leanne resolves to do everything she can to help her son. Toyah’s worried for her sister.