Coronation Street spoilers: Tim Metcalfe has an important question for Elaine…

Tim Metcalfe asks Elaine for forgiveness...

Yasmeen’s a bag of nerves as the trial begins and the barristers deliver their opening statements in tonight’s first instalment of Coronation Street (see our TV guide listings).

Geoff takes the witness box and paints Yasmeen as a violent alcoholic, while all Yasmeen can do is listen, outraged by his lies.

Tim visits Elaine in hospital and apologises for ever disbelieving that she was his Mum. However, when Tim asks her to give evidence at the trial, how will she react?

Sally and Abi realise that not only is Ray planning to knock down the street he also owns the development in Hale Barnes.

Abi rallies the neighbours and at a meeting in Victoria Gardens they decide to gatecrash Ray’s press launch, what will they do?

Meanwhile, Craig confesses to Faye that he knew about Ray’s plans but was sworn to secrecy otherwise Ray would have sacked her.

Unable to look Craig in the eye, Faye tells him it’s best if they call it quits leaving poor Craig devastated

Leanne calls at No.1 and goes over the funeral arrangements with Tracy.

Tracy admits that Steve is still in bed but assures Leanne he would never miss his son’s funeral.

Simon confides in Shona how he’s dreading giving a reading at Oliver’s funeral, but she assures him he’ll be fine and just to speak from the heart.

Meanwhile, Nick presents Leanne with her own memory box of Oliver keepsakes.