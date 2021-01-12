Coronation Street spoilers: Tim Metcalfe needs Adam’s help…

Tim Metcalfe is desperate to help Faye and goes to see Adam

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Craig assures Faye she’s done the right thing by confessing to the police and that he’ll stand by her no matter what.

When Faye reveals that Ray’s been released, Tim’s anger reaches boiling point.

A fired up Tim Metcalfe calls into Adam’s office. Adam assures him that he’s no wish to see Faye punished and he’s told the police that.

Chesney and Gemma are horrified to realise the extent of their financial problems. Gemma begs Sean for more time to find the commission but he suggests she should be more resourceful and take on extra sales people.

Michael confides in Sean that he doesn’t reckon Gemma’s cut out for selling substandard makeup and she’s got too much on her plate already. Spotting Gemma having a drink with Vanessa, Sean sashays over and before Gemma can stop him, recruits Vanessa to join his makeup sales team.

An excited Abi confides in Faye how she’s got proof that Ray bribed the planning committee. Meanwhile a panicking Debbie suggests to Ray that he sign over Hexapoint to her as he’s nothing but a liability. Ray refuses, assuring her everything is in hand.

Abi shows Ray the footage on her phone and offers to bury it if in return he admits to the attempted rape of Faye, telling him he’s got an hour to make a decision before she goes public. Will Ray agree?

Yasmeen suffers a panic attack at work and admits that she can’t get Geoff out of her head. Elaine advises her to start doing things she knows he’d have disapproved of as a kind of therapy.

Coronation Street returns on Friday 22nd at 7.30 on ITV.