Coronation Street spoilers: Tim Metcalfe punches Geoff!

Has Tim Metcalfe put Yasmeen’s chances of being released at risk?

The first episode of Coronation Street tonight (see our TV guide for full listings) sees an arrogant Geoff intentionally goads Tim, telling him that even as a child he knew he’d never amount to anything.

Tim falls for it and punches him. Will Geoff call the police?

Faye arrives at Ray’s hotel ready for work but when she reveals Sally’s changed her mind about selling the house, Ray’s quietly fuming.

He slyly tells Faye that he can sort Sally out with a house in Hale Barns at a significant discount.

Faye shows Sally and Tim the property details for the house and Sally is bowled over, telling Tim they’re definitely moving.

Having sold the house to Roxy, Sally waves her off… but Abi recognises Roxy and confides in Debbie that she suspects Ray is trying to buy up the whole street.

When George calls at Nick and Leanne’s flat to discuss Oliver’s funeral arrangements, Leanne manically goes over all the funeral details.

Later,Tracy finds Nick alone in the cafe and when he reveals Leanne is busy arranging the funeral, she’s concerned that Steve should be involved too.

Imran visits Yasmeen and breaks the news that Paula has been signed off work, however Yasmeen refuses to delay the trial and insists he represents her instead.