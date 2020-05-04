Coronation Street spoilers: Tim steps in when James Bailey lashes out!

James Bailey defends himself against homophobic abuse

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full details) Ray tells Ed that Don, the new Bistro Manager, isn’t happy with his work.

As Michael sets about helping Ed with the fixes, a critical Don makes a racist remark. Ed and Michael are taken aback. When Don makes another racist comment, Ed just lets it go leaving Michael confused. Meanwhile, as Tim chats to James Bailey about his last match, a County fan approaches and launches a tirade of homophobic abuse at him forcing Tim to step in.

To Steve and Leanne’s relief, Oliver seems much better. But as Nick reads a story to him, he suffers another seizure. An ambulance is called but as paramedics treat Oliver he continues fitting. Leanne and Steve are united in their terror as a doctor delivers the news that Oliver is still fitting and they’ve moved him to intensive care.

At Nick’s request, David talks to Leanne about living with epilepsy. Craig suggests to David they go for a run together and it’s clear David wants to get out of it.

Gemma’s nervous at the thought of attending her first postnatal depression support group. But when another mother talks about her depression and her inability to cope with her baby, she’s enthralled, realising she’s not alone in her thoughts. Arthur invites Evelyn to a dance.