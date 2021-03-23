Coronation Street spoilers: Todd Grimshaw bags a new job

George agrees to give Todd Grimshaw a job

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings) Todd Grimshaw calls at No.11 and Eileen’s pleased to have him home but he’s miffed that Sarah refused to give him his job back.

Having been tipped off by Eileen, Todd calls at the Undertakers hoping for a job.

While George takes a call, he uses the opportunity to unleash his sales technique on an unsuspecting client and sells her the most expensive funeral plan. George concedes he’s got the job.

Tyrone and Fiz meet for lunch, but the atmosphere is more tense than ever.

Tyrone tells Fiz that if they’re to have any future, she has to forgive him, but that’s up to her. Fiz confides in Maria how Tyrone and Alina shared a kiss and she can’t get it out of her head.

Having reached a decision, Fiz assures Tyrone that she does want them to work things out but there’s something he needs to do first.

Tyrone tells Alina that for the sake of his family, she needs to move away, now will she react?

When a gutted Nina hears that Corey and Asha are back together, it pushes her to invite Seb round to watch a film, while Asha watches from across the street.

Corey presents Asha with a lovely bouquet to celebrate them getting back together but it’s clear her heart isn’t in it. At No.7, Corey puts pressure on Asha to go to bed with him, but Dev arrives home and throws him out.

When Dev reveals that Seb’s now dating Nina, Asha insists she’s fine with it, but Dev’s not fooled.

Ed admits that he’s relieved Michael has decided against the DNA test. In the hospital, Grace admits to Michael she felt sorry for Aggie and allowed her to see Glory on Facetime.

Michael’s furious that she ignored his request for space and calls to order her to back off.

Craig calls at No.4 and suggests to Faye they have a day out to take her mind off the court case.

Faye visits Gary and admits she’s been pushing Craig away as she doesn’t want him to put his life on hold while she’s in prison.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV. This week the soap will air Thursday instead of Wednesday because of live football.

