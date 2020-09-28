Coronation Street spoilers: Todd Grimshaw is back… and he’s in big trouble

Eileen meets Todd Grimshaw and discovers he’s made some serious enemies

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Todd Grimshaw drags Eileen into his troubled life…

Eileen reads the note from Todd Grimshaw asking her to meet him at an old warehouse. When Craig calls at No.11 and tells Eileen that a body has been found matching Todd’s description and they’d like her to identify it, she keeps her counsel, knowing he is alive.

However, when she meets Todd he admits he’s in danger. Sean tries to get hold of Eileen having been warned by Lenny the PI but when a menacing bloke steps out of the shadows is it too late?

When Dev reveals someone broke into the shop, cleaned out the till and stole all the booze and fags Johnny’s instantly suspicious, especially when he clocks Scott giving Emma a wad of cash for Oliver’s appeal.

Johnny confronts Scott and accuses him of robbing the shop. An amused Scott explains he got an advance on his wages but Johnny’s not convinced. However, when Dev announces the police have caught the culprits, he’s forced to apologise.

David helps Shona move back into No.8. Alya enjoys winding Geoff up over Sally and Tim’s wedding.

Steve and Leanne get a date for their first court hearing.