Coronation Street spoilers: Todd Grimshaw wants Billy back!

Coronation Street spoilers - Todd Grimshaw leaves Billy feeling confused

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Todd Grimshaw gives Billy a headache…

Todd Grimshaw reminds Billy how good they were together and suggests he doesn’t really want to be with Paul. Billy refuses to be swayed, but as he heads out, his eyes fill with tears.

Todd offers Paul a hollow apology but when he intimates Billy’s told him what a tough time he’s had Paul’s furious.

Billy assures him he hasn’t said a word about Kel. How will Todd react to being turned down and is Billy as sure as he says he is?

David tells Gary how he’s had an offer on the house from Ray’s property mate which would sort his financial problems, but he doesn’t want to uproot Shona and the kids. Gary reckons he should take the money but see if he can rent the house back from her.

When Ray reveals he plans to turf David out of the house Gary has a pang of guilt. Shona assures David she’s not bothered if he sells the house so long as she’s with him.

Suki, a journalist friend of Natasha’s, tells Nick and Leanne she’d like to help by telling their story in a bid to boost fundraising. Leanne talks candidly about Oliver’s condition but when Suki mentions his impending death, Leanne loses it.

Natasha assures Gail that she has no designs on Nick, only sympathy for his awful situation. Gail’s appeased.