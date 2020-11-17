Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Battersby betrays Leanne?

Coronation Street spoilers - Toyah Battersby leaves Leanne feeling bereft…



Leanne rails at Imran and Elliot and resolves to find another lawyer to help but after phoning solicitor after solicitor they all refuse to take on her case in tonight’s second episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Toyah Battersby reveals how hard it was for Imran to reach his decision, Leanne’s livid, accusing her sister of stabbing her in the back and giving up on Oliver.

Alya visits Yasmeen and tells her how Tim is willing to stand as a witness. How will Yasmeen react to the good news?

Jenny fills Carla in on Johnny’s crimes. Later, Carla quizzes him about his past and assures him they’ve both done things they regret.

Sarah asks Adam if he fancies a drink and later they meet at the bistro, but can the pair work things out? Or has too much happened between the pair?

Billy, Paul, Summer and Todd meet for supper at Speed Daal. As Billy, Paul and Summer head out, Todd surreptitiously calls a mate.

