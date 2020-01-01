Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow cheats on Steve!

Tracy Barlow wakes up in someone else’s bed!

Tracy Barlow wakes up naked and hungover and realises she has cheated on Steve. But who with? She sneaks back into Street Cars’ flat and when Amy notices the designer jacket over the back of a chair, Tracy realises she has picked up a jacket by mistake.

Later, she secretly meets up with last night’s dalliance in the Rovers, returns the jacket and implores them not to mention their night of passion to anyone. As the row in the street, Amy approaches and discovers with horror who her mum has spent that night with in this hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)

A court letter reveals that it’s Josh’s trial tomorrow. How will he react as painful memories about his past resurface?

There’s a stand off at the factory as the events of Christmas Day overshadow the new year. Will the Street ever be the same again after the horror of Christmas day?