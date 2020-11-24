Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow is worried Steve isn’t coping…

Tracy Barlow thinks Steve is burying his head in the sand...

Tracy Barlow tells Steve how Leanne is planning a celebration of Oliver’s life in tonight’s second instalment of Coronation Street (see our TV guide for listings).

Showing little interest, Steve heads back to bed.

Leanne tells Nick that she’d welcome his support at Oliver’s funeral but after that, they need to work out the terms of their separation.

Abi confides in Craig that she doesn’t trust Ray and Craig reveals that he saw some incriminating paperwork on his desk.

Abi searches Ray’s office and, finding an interesting invoice, pockets it.

At No.13, Abi shows Kevin and Sally the invoice she found in Ray’s office. Having called a colleague on the council, Sally confirms that a planning application has been submitted to knock down half the street.

Debbie warns Ray that Abi is onto them but she’s damned if she’s going to let her ruin their plans.

Geoff takes a selfie of his bloodied nose and Imran and Alya are horrified to hear that Tim punched Geoff and point out that he’s no longer a credible witness.

When Tim takes a call from the police telling him that they’ve found Elaine but she’s been admitted to a psychiatric hospital, Alya realises her Gran’s defence is well and truly scuppered.